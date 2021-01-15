Carson City HHS provides information on COVID-19 vaccinations

All of the vaccination partners within the state have a very specific vaccine ordering process. Orders are placed at the beginning of the week and we are notified later in the week as to how much of our order will be received. This is dependent on the allocation that the state receives from the federal government on a weekly basis.

Upon receipt of that information, CCHHS’ vaccination events are scheduled or appointments in current scheduled events are increased. Appointments are required and people can register at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp.

If the system tells you that appointments are not available for a few months in the future, all current events and appointments are full. Please be patient as new events and appointments are opened weekly so please revisit the website.

There are events that are targeted to specific workforce or age groups, please do not schedule an appointment at that event if you do not fit within the categories listed. You will be able to make an appointment; however, you will be turned away at the event. This ultimately will result in it taking longer to get people vaccinated.

Work badges or proof of residency or age, such as a driver’s license, are required when you come to an event. If someone does not have a driver’s license, documentation of current address and date of birth will be accepted.

The state released an update to the NV COVID-19 Playbook Version 3 this week which can be accessed on the Nevada Health Response – https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/.

This playbook outlines the different priority lanes. The Quad-County region is following the revised playbook and is currently vaccinating the following:

Frontline/Essential Workforce

General Medical and Surgical Hospital Staff

Long Term Care Facility Staff and Residents

Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospital Staff

Emergency Medical Services Personnel

Frontline Public Health Workforce

Frontline Laboratory Workers

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

Outpatient and Home Health Providers

Nevada Department of Corrections Staff

Law Enforcement, Public Safety, and National Security Personnel

State and Local Emergency Operations Managers and Staff

Education and Childcare Staff

Nevada System of Higher Education Faculty

General Population

Nevadans 70 Years and Older (starting Jan. 18)

CCHHS continues to work with the state of Nevada to identify different outlets for COVID-19 vaccination in our communities. These is no estimated time for when groups will be eligible for the vaccine. More information on how to get vaccinated will become available as the COVID-19 vaccine roll out continues. Groups will be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine through a variety of ways including community and senior centers, local media, social media, county communications, primary care providers, pharmacies, medical groups, and gethealthycarsoncity.org.

For information or assistance in scheduling an appointment, call the Quad County COVID-19 Hotline at 775-434-1988. We ask that the public be patient with us during this challenging time. We are aware that the hotline was inundated with calls and the system was not able to handle all the calls when we opened up the 70 and older age group this week. We are working on a solution.