Carson City HHS reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

The individuals were 7 Carson City residents, 1 Douglas County resident, and 3 Lyon County residents.

We have received official death reports for these individuals signed by physicians or coroners stating COVID-19 as the leading cause of death. We do not report deaths prior to receiving the legal report to confirm the cause of death, which can be attributed to the increase in deaths reported today as it takes time for CCHHS to receive the report after the individual passes.

CCHHS is also reporting 144 new cases and 406 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 5,037, with 2,819 recoveries and 45 deaths; 2,173 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,584 1,077 1,486 21 Douglas County 1,052 501 547 4 Lyon County 1,343 567 756 20 Storey County 58 28 30 0 TOTAL 5,037 2,173 2,819 45

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout December. The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/2/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City 12/4/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.