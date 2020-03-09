Carson City hospital puts processes in place for coronavirus

When there is heightened concern around an illness, Carson Tahoe closely monitors the situation and implements enhanced infection prevention strategies, working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local health districts, and other local healthcare providers. Coronavirus causes an illness called COVID-19. Though the risk is still very low for contracting Coronavirus, Carson Tahoe is following the CDC recommendations by being proactive in their efforts to prevent COVID-19.

At this time, in an abundance of caution, we, like several other healthcare organizations, have implemented the following measures:

Controlled Access

The main entrance and emergency room entrance at the Regional Medical Center will be the only way for the public to enter the facility. The Regional Medical Center main entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. all public access is through the main emergency department entrance.

Volunteers

To reduce risk to themselves and others, we are temporarily suspending volunteer operations.

Patient/Visitor Triage

We have implemented a welcome triage area at the front entrance and the ED main entrance, staffed with nurses, to screen everyone entering the building. If signs of a respiratory illness are detected, the patient will immediately be presented a mask, isolated, and screened for COVID-19.

Limiting Visitation

To help protect against flu and other respiratory illness, we are encouraging community members to not visit patients at any Carson Tahoe location. If you have a cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, gastrointestinal and/or respiratory symptoms, do not visit patients in the hospital.

Protecting yourself

You can protect yourself the same way you would protect against other viruses with a few common-sense practices.

PLEASE Stay home when you are sick

If you have fever, cough, gastrointestinal, or respiratory symptoms please call the Nurse Health Line at (775) 445-8100.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Make sure you are cleaning between your fingers and under your nails.

Avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible.

Disinfect shared surfaces.

Practice social distancing.

