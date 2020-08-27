Carson City inmate charged with trying to escape (he didn’t), says sheriff’s office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 4:34 p.m., a 47-year-old Washoe Valley woman was arrested on a DUI 1st alcohol charge after deputies responded to South Carson Street near Clear Creek Road for a report of a reckless driver. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 7:40 p.m., David Salazar, 51, was charged with burglary, child abuse and misdemeanor battery. The arrest report says he entered an apartment on College Parkway without permission and attacked two people including a minor under age 18. He was held on $61,000 bail.

• At 11:30 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence on La Loma Drive. The arrest report states no one was in the vehicle when they arrived but the owners of the property identified it as belonging to their neighbor. The report says the woman was intoxicated when contacted at her home. She said she was drinking wine after she arrived home. She was also charged with hit and run. Bail was set at $1,500.

TUESDAY

• At 11:30 a.m., Mark Cuellar, 40, was arrested after a traffic stop at Fall Street and Burton Drive. He had a priority 5 felony P&P warrant. He was held without bail.

• At 8:32 a.m., Brett Seslar, 20, was charged with destruction of property for kicking in his parents’ front door on Woodside Drive. He was also charged with violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 8:49 p.m., Alexander Bohanee, 23, was charged with attempted escape from the Carson jail after a deputy spotted damage to ceiling tiles in his cell and saw him walking across supports above the ceiling. He was also charged with damage to jail property. Bail was set at $42,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:35 a.m., Julie Holway, 61, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for running three consecutive stop signs on Brown Street. The arrest report says both meth and heroin were found in her purse after she consented to a search. She was also charged with possession of paraphernalia and an open container in her vehicle. Bail was set at $6,100.

• At 11:30 a.m., Christopher Croy, 24, was arrested on two felony warrants issued in Calaveras County. He was held without bail.

• At 11:07 p.m., a 39-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Highway 50 East after a woman reported him in the backyard. He was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia after tooter straws were found on his person. Bail was set at $1,500.

THURSDAY

• At 12:41 a.m., a 48-year-old was charged with DUI 1st drugs after a traffic stop on Carson Street for speeding. The arrest report says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver’s speech was slurred. He was also charged with speeding and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $1,545.