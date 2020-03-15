Carson City joins March for Meals

Meals on Wheels Carson City, operated by the Carson City Senior Center, will be participating in the 18th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and seniors who rely on the service to remain healthy and independent at home.

Meals on Wheels Carson City’s celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March, including VIP guests helping prepare and package meals, delivering meals and visiting with Meals on Wheels recipients with the culminating event of a Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Applebee’s Carson City on Wednesday, March 25 (all day).

“The services we provide are a lifeline for seniors of Carson City and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center. “Together, we can keep our senior neighbors well-nourished, feeling safer and more connected to our community as they age.”

Meals on Wheels Carson City has been serving the community for over 45 years. This year the program expects to deliver a record-setting 100,000 meals to Carson City homebound seniors. Meals on Wheels Carson City also checks in on the wellbeing of the program recipients during each visit checking in on their health, condition and being a friendly visitor.

For information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Carson City, visit http://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org