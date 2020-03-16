Carson City Library cancels programs; no overdue fines

In response to health concerns from COVID-19 and recommendations from the governor’s office, the Carson City Library is canceling all programs until April 6 or until the State Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk and determines it is safe to resume normal operations.

At this time public computers and meeting rooms are unavailable. All homebound service and outreach activities are suspended.

Patrons are encouraged to keep items at home with them for the time being, and checkout times will be extended. As always, the Carson City Library does not charge overdue fines, and any replacement charges for long overdue items will be waived when the items are returned.

Ebooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, streaming movies, educational videos and more are available 24/7 through our website at http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org and via the Libby and OverDrive apps.

For email updates on the library’s status, sign up for the All Library News & Events newsletter at carsoncitylibrary.org/newsletters.