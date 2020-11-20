Carson City Library installs self-check kiosks

Carson City Library staff set up new self-check kiosks on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

The Carson City Library recently installed four self-check kiosks designed to allow for hands-free or limited touch operation to help to curb the number of touches.

“Our current world situation should never keep anyone from checking out a book,” said Carson City Library Director Tod Colegrove. “This new process puts the control into the hands of the patron while giving our staff members more opportunity to support our visitors. These self- check stations are just one of several upgrades we’ll be making over the next few months. We’re making a conscious effort to integrate services that will improve our processes and help make the library accessible to all our residents.”

The kiosks are made possible through recently awarded CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds from the City of Carson City.

The kiosks make checking out library items easier and more efficient without having to wait in line or for a staff member. Library cardholders simply scan their library card, scan the items and then either select from a printed or emailed receipt. The system also accepts payment for any fines or fees that may need to be paid on the account. The touchscreen-equipped self-check kiosks are disinfected after each use.

Each of the library’s over 80,000 items is equipped with an RFID-tag enabling a smooth transaction. Patrons can also choose to check out items with our library staff.

For more information, visit CarsonCityLibrary.org online and follow the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.