Carson City Library making upgrades during closure; curbside pickup available

Carson City Library Access Services Manager Ermal Reinhart prepares items for patrons as part of the library’s curbside service on June 4.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum Fueled by RAD

While currently closed to the public, the Carson City Library is completing upgrades and installations to enable vulnerable populations to continue to safely access library collections.

The library was awarded CARES (Coronavirus Relief Funds) funding through Carson City and is working on improvements including the installation of new automated materials handling equipment and installing new outside lockers for convenient pickup of books and resources outside of normal operating hours.

“A lot continues to happen at the library at a very fast pace,” said Carson City Library Director Tod Colegrove in a news release. “However, this closure has provided an opportunity for us to do our part while also enhancing our operations to focus on low-contact or contactless methods of delivery. This library team has done a tremendous job of continuing to supporting our patrons while also being forward-focused on how to make interactions with the library safe.”

Curbside pickup remains available for library materials. Schedule a curbside pickup time by contacting the library by email at curbside@carsoncitylibrary.org or by phone at 775-283-7590. Curbside pick-up appointments are available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. For the safety of our staff, masks are required when picking up materials curbside.

In addition to our curbside pickup, the library continues to offer a variety of services including:

• Your Library at Home: Overview of resources available for at-home learning and fun.

• Virtual Programs: While in-person events are on hold, the library offers a range of virtual programming held via Zoom and recorded on YouTube. Learn more about the online programs available including registration details by visiting the website calendar directly.

• OverDrive: Today’s library card provides access to downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, digital magazines and streaming video. Get started easily with the Libby ereading app.

• Just for Kids: Youth-geared book recommendations as well as homework help, research assistance, science experiments, tutoring and more.

• Teen Resources: Find new and recommended reading — including the E-Reading Room for Teens — as well as online research assistants, help with homework including tutoring, science experiments, language learning, specialized classes and career exploration.

For questions, contact the library at https://www.carsoncitylibrary.org/contact/ask-a-librarian.

For information, visit CarsonCityLibrary.org online and follow the library on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.