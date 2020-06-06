Carson City Library opens Monday with reduced hours

Carson City Library Access Services Manager Ermal Reinhart delivers items to patrons as part of the library’s curbside service, in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

The Carson City Library is reopening to the public Monday with the hours of 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Curbside pick-up service will continue to be available 10 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome the community back to the library,” said Tod Colegrove, director of the Carson City Library. “Because of the governor’s directive and to ensure everyone stays as safe as possible, we’ve had to limit hours and staffing. We’ll also still have curbside pick-up for those who might be hesitant to come into the public facility.”

With the Summer Learning Challenge running June 13-July 31, families and students can also easily pick up their materials, Colegrove added.

Those who head to the library won’t find seating or the computer lab available — but visitors will find the results of rigorous deep cleaning and safe processes. Patrons can call the library at (775) 283-7590 or place holds online to pick up items during open hours, and curbside pick-up appointments can be made by phone or email (curbside@carsoncitylibrary.org).

The library is keeping all events virtual as part of its phased reopening plan that works in sync with the state’s. Virtual programs are listed on the library’s online calendar, and the virtual Summer Learning Challenge Kickoff will be live via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. People are encouraged to continue using ebooks and audiobooks from the library’s OverDrive collection.

“Our ebooks and audiobooks are being used at about 150% of their normal rate,” Colegrove added. “And our virtual programs are seeing a lot of activity.”