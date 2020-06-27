Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties see 6 new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 325, with 230 recoveries and seven deaths, 88 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no known connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 149 40 104 5 6 Douglas County 64 25 39 0 Lyon County 110 22 86 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 325 88 230 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.