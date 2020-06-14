Carson City, Lyon County report 3 new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 255, with 184 recoveries and seven deaths, 64 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 120 30 85 5 6 Douglas County 42 10 32 0 Lyon County 92 24 66 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 255 64 184 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.