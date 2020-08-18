Carson City, Lyon County report 8 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries

Carson City Health and Human Services reported eight new cases and 20 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 894, with 752 recoveries and 15 deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 396 51 337 8 Douglas County 216 15 200 1 Lyon County 276 61 209 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 894 127 752 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 21, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.