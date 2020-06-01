Carson City, Lyon County report 4 new COVID cases, 5 recoveries

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 197 with 144 recoveries and five deaths, 48 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 99 25 70 4 2 Douglas County 32 7 25 0 Lyon County 65 16 48 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 197 48 144 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

June 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms. The event will be at East Fork Fire Protection District Station 12 (3620 North Sunridge Dr., Carson City). Approximately 200 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

Testing of Quad-County residents is continuing to expand. Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.