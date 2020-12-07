Carson City, Lyon County residents latest COVID-19 deaths in region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 90s

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s

CCHHS is also reporting 149 new cases and 32 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 6,018, with 3,080 recoveries and 58 deaths; 2,880 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,993 1,302 1,663 28 Douglas County 1,373 786 581 6 Lyon County 1,592 766 804 22 Storey County 60 26 32 2 TOTAL 6,018 2,880 3,080 58

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/8/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 123620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City 12/9/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. New Yerington City Hall14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.