Carson City, Lyon County report new COVID-19 cases
Carson City Health and Human Services on Saturday is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 18 with two recoveries.
The two cases are:
- A female Carson City resident in her 70s
- A female Lyon County resident in her 30s
The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|10
|9
|1
|0
|Douglas County
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Lyon County
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Storey County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|20
|18
|2
|0
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m -5 p.m.. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.