Carson City, Lyon County report new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services on Saturday is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 18 with two recoveries.

The two cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 70s

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 10 9 1 0 Douglas County 7 6 1 0 Lyon County 3 3 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 20 18 2 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m -5 p.m.. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.