Carson City man dies in Humboldt County rock climbing fall

A Carson City man has been identified as the victim of a fatal rock climbing accident, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Tristan Jon-Robert Lynn, 22, died when a large rock fell on him, the release said.

On May 9, deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a remote area near Singas Creek in Paradise Valley, Humboldt County in regards to rock climbing accident.

Personnel hiked approximately four miles up steep, rugged terrain to reach Lynn. After a lengthy rescue, Lynn was transported via helicopter to the Humboldt General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed Lynn and two friends from the Reno area arrived at the Singas Creek trail head on the afternoon of May 8 and set up camp.

On the morning of May 9, the group set out hiking and at a point decided to leave the trail and hike to the summit. The group came across a large rock formation which Lynn began ascending.

Near the top of the formation, a large rock dislodged as Lynn gripped it and both fell approximately 25 feet with the rock landing on top of the decedent.