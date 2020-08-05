Carson City man is 13th death in Quad-County region due to COVID-19

Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The individual was a Carson City resident in his 50s.

There are also seven new cases and 26 additional recoveries in the region. This brings the total number of cases to 740, with 600 recoveries, and thirteen deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 328 45 275 8 Douglas County 191 42 149 0 Lyon County 217 40 172 5 Storey County 4 0 4 0 TOTAL 740 127 600 13

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. New Yerington City Hall (14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.