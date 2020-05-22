Carson City man is fourth COVID-19 death in region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to four.

The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 60s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting two new positive cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 161, with 120 recoveries and four deaths, 37 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 83 27 52 4 5 Douglas County 26 2 24 0 Lyon County 51 8 43 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 161 37 120 4

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.