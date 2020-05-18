Carson City man is third death from COVID-19 in Quad County region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported a third death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 80s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying conditions.

CCHHS also is reporting one new positive case and 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 145, with 102 recoveries and three deaths, 40 cases remain active.

The new case is a male Lyon County resident in his 70s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 71 19 49 3 2 Douglas County 25 3 22 0 Lyon County 48 18 30 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 145 40 102 3

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,798 1 1,797

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Quad-County COVID-19 Response Transition

On Monday, the COVID-19 response for the Quad Counties transitioned back to CCHHS from the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center. CCHHS will continue to work with the Quad-County Multiagency Coordination Group which consists of the emergency managers from each of the four counties.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.