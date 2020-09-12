Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell dies

Robert L. “Bob” Crowell was a native Nevadan, born in the mining town of Tonopah and raised in Carson City. An attorney by profession, Bob was a Vietnam Veteran and retired Navy Captain.

He died early Saturday. He was 74.

The Mayor will be brought from Reno to City Hall by motorcade arriving at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday for a brief ceremony before continuing on to FitzHenry’s Funeral Home, according to a news release issued Saturday morning by Carson City. Flags at City facilities will be flown at half mast for one week in his honor.

Crowell and his wife Susan were married for 49 years and have four children, Brad, Caroline, David and Todd and two grandchildren.

Crowell was elected mayor in 2008 and assumed his duties on Jan. 5, 2009. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Prior to being elected mayor, Crowell served 11 years on the Carson City School Board of Trustees.

Nancy Paulson, Carson City manager, released the following statement:

“On behalf of Carson City, I extend condolences to the family of Mayor Bob Crowell who passed away earlier today. The Mayor’s family, his fellow Board members, City staff and all the residents of Carson City will undoubtably miss him dearly. Between the Carson City School Board and the Mayor’s office, Mayor Crowell served 23 years in public service in the community he grew up in. He will be remembered for his leadership and dedication to the City he loved so much. Mayor Crowell, who often referred to himself as the ‘Mayor of the greatest City in Nevada’, was a dedicated public servant who led Carson City through the great recession and promoted downtown redevelopment, all while working hard to build a wonderful community in which to live, work and play. We hope everyone will continue to celebrate his life and all that he accomplished for our great City. As Mayor Crowell always said, ‘May our community always be blessed with fair winds and following seas.”

Mayor Elect, Lori Bagwell stated: “This is a very difficult time for Carson City. The passing of our Mayor, Robert Crowell, is devastating for our citizens and for me as his successor. I know that in a few short months I will have to fill some very big shoes and I can only hope I live up to his lofty expectations.

Bob Crowell was everything you would want in a Mayor. Compassionate, energetic, thoughtful and yes authoritarian when the situation called for it. Bob was a man of the people.

Bob led the City through some difficult times as he took the reins into many years of calm. This year was difficult for the Nation, State and our City. We were navigating this pandemic very well with Bob at the helm and he leaves the City in much better shape than we initially expected.

I will forever miss Bob and I wish the best for his wife, Susan, and his Family. This is a great loss for our Community.”

Supervisor Brad Bonkowski stated: “It is a sad day for the Capital City. Mayor Bob was the finest person I have had the privilege of working alongside. He lived and breathed Carson City, was Carson’s best cheerleader and advocate. On top of that he was a truly honorable and humble person and I am so appreciative of having him as the Mayor these last twelve years. He will be missed so much it is indescribable.”

Supervisor Stacey Giomi stated: “Our community has suffered a great loss. Mayor Crowell was such a statesman, and so dedicated to this community and its citizens. Carson City is a better place because of Bob, and we will miss him deeply.”

Supervisor John Barrette stated: “Mayor Crowell was a good politician and a great mayor who served his community well.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Saturday morning:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell. A native Nevadan, Vietnam veteran, family man and dedicated public servant, Mayor Crowell truly embodied what it means to be a Nevadan. It would be impossible to overstate just how much he meant to his neighbors and all of the families in our state capital.

“Throughout his life, Bob served Nevadans with honesty and integrity, whether as president of the State Bar of Nevada or president of the Carson City School Board of Trustees. His work earned him multiple honors, including the Robert Broadbent Distinguished Service Award from the Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the Participatory Democracy Award for 2018 from the Nevada Association of Counties and the State Bar of Nevada Presidential Award recognizing a member whose conduct, honesty and integrity represents the highest standards of the legal profession.

“Nevada is a better State because of Bob.

“Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Carson City and the Crowell family, including his wife Susan, his four children and two grandchildren and friends and we’ll keep them in our thoughts and prayers over the difficult days ahead.”