Carson City, Minden airports receive safety and infrastructure grants

The Carson City Airport received an $80,000 grant from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday for infrastructure work.

Minden-Tahoe Airport received $187,570 to install weather reporting equipment.

The grants were apart of more than $273 million handed out nationwide.

“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The total includes just over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. “These grants will allow these necessary projects to continue.”