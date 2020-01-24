Carson City museums ring in Chinese New Year Saturday

Handmade noisemakers, dancing, music and a short parade will all help usher in the Year of the Rat in Carson City Saturday.

The Nevada State Museum and Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada are once again collaborating for the annual Chinese New Year festivities.

Activities get underway at the Dema Guinn Concourse of the Nevada State Museum at 10 a.m. as participants begin making Chinese noise makers to help celebrate the new year. Dancing and music by the Carson Valley Chinese Cultural Group will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue for about an hour.

The event culminates with the Lion Dancers leading the crowd from the museum and parading the short distance north to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, where more activities await youngsters.

“Our Chinese New Year celebration is fun for everyone, and a chance to learn from ancient Chinese traditions how to bring good fortune your way all year round,” said Nevada State Museum director Myron Freedman.

The Nevada State Museum also will display items from Nevada Chinatowns from its collection.

All the activities on the Dema Guinn concourse are free. Museum admission is $8 for adults, free for children 17 and younger and museum members.