Carson City offering personal protective equipment to businesses

Carson City is making available personal protective equipment to businesses under its Business Supply Assistance program.

Starting Thursday, businesses with a valid Carson City business license can apply to receive disposable gloves, masks, sanitizer and other PPE and sanitation supplies needed to comply with current public health requirements.

The program is funded by $1 million of the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money, which must be spent by Dec. 30.

Orders will be dropped off at business locations within Carson City.

All orders must be made online at carson.org/ppe.

For application assistance call 775-887-2100.