Carson City offers program for elementary students when not in school

Carson City is offering an all-day program during the week for children in kindergarten through fifth grade on the days they do not have in-person school.

The program runs from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Community Center and is run by Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

“Staff will assist participants in making sure they attend their remote learning sessions and complete their remote learning requirements. During the school day, staff will plan fun activities such as arts and crafts, STEM projects, games and more to fill in the times when not doing remote learning,” said Dan Earp, recreation superintendent. “While our mission as the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department is to provide recreation services for the community, there is a bigger need to make sure our community’s children are receiving their required education and assisting working parents to be able to continue working.”

Separate programs for before and after school run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and until 6 p.m. as well as full-day for Monday, when no children will have in-person school. All programs require separate registrations.

The remote learning all-day program is $40 a week and $20 on Monday. The before school program is $8 a week and the after school program costs $32 a week.

To register, visit http://www.carson.org/ccpr. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify through the Children’s Cabinet program.

Space is limited in order to maintain social distancing. CDC guidelines will be followed.