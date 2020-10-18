Carson City officials warn of heavy foot traffic as Trump rally ends

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump

From Carson City Sheriff’s Ken Furlong:

Please anticipate heavy foot traffic throughout Carson City, drive with extreme caution and watch for pedestrians. Plan your travel accordingly, as motorists and pedestrians leave the campaign rally anticipate traffic delays. Both pedestrians and motorists must obey traffic laws. Motorists must always watch for pedestrians and be extra cautious when backing up. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. Pedestrians must look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right and use crosswalks.

The following streets are still closed:

East College Parkway from East Nye Lane to Goni, adjacent street closures include North Lompa Lane, Otha, Silver Lane, and Airport Road from East Nye Lane to College.

Arrowhead Drive from Goni to Bowers, with the following adjacent streets Ryan Way and Convair.

Transportation to the off-site parking garage at the Ormsby House is occurring now and until approximately 7 p.m.

As a reminder from Carson City Health and Human Services, please exercise caution for any social gathering to limit the spread of COVID-19, if you are feeling sick stay home, wear face coverings, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, and limit contact with frequently touched surfaces or shared items. For more information about COVID-19, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org. For non-emergency questions related to COVID-19 for Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties call (775) 283–4789, Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Release originator Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong