Carson City opening burning allowed from March 21-April 19

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning March 21 to April 19.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit.

Permits can be obtained online at our website at http://www.carsonfire.org. Click on the notice for “Open Burn” and it will take you to a form that you will need to print and have on your person when burning.

Due to the closing of our main office to the public, permits will not be available on a walk-in basis.

For additional questions or concerns, please call the Carson City Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division at 887-2210, ext. 7145, 8-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.