Carson City ordinance: Take down political signs by Nov. 17

Candidates need to know that, whether they won or lost, they have one final chore to take care of.

Those campaign signs that went up all across Carson City ahead of the election must all be taken down. And the capital’s ordinance is pretty unforgiving. They must be gone within 14 days after the election or the candidate is guilty of a misdemeanor. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 17.

But that misdemeanor could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

District Attorney Jason Woodbury said the ordinance applies to all political signs including those on private property.

But, he said he can’t recall ever having to fine someone for the offense. He said it’s usually just a sign that the candidate and his or her supporters forgot about and, once told to remove it, they do. Unfortunately, some candidates, especially first timers, don’t keep track of where they put signs and how many are out there.

Candidates who have run before keep better track of their signs. P.K. O’Neill, for example, was out the morning after the election collecting his signs.

“Historically it never has been a problem,” Woodbury said. “I don’t remember a time when we had to go to a citation, but we’re keeping an eye on it.”

The ordinance is in the city’s zoning code so Woodbury said code enforcement officers would handle any remaining signs.