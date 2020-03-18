Carson City Parks and Rec updated closures

The Parks and Recreation Administration office is closed. Questions regarding Carson City’s parks system may be made by calling 775-887-2262, emailing LKeller@carson.org or visiting the City’s website at Carson.org/parksandrec. All facility reservations for the next 30 days are cancelled. To reschedule or make a reservation call 775-887-7425 or email parksinfo@carson.org.

Lone Mountain Cemetery: Office is closed. Appointments required for burial arrangements. Appointments may be made by calling 775-887-2111 or emailing AHill@carson.org Appointments are available Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following programs/events are cancelled:

• Capital Kids Before and After School Program

• Camp Carson Spring Break Camp

• Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

• Interpretive Hikes (Full Moon Hike, Walk in the Weeds etc.)

• Drivers Education

• Roller Derby

• Sierra In-line Hockey

• Youth and adult sports (MAC and Carson Middle School)

• Adaptive Programs: Movers and Doers

• April 7th Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

The following facilities are closed until April 17. Any programs or events scheduled at these locations are also cancelled.

• Carson City Community Center (includes gymnasium, theater and community programs)

• Multipurpose Athletic Center (MAC)

• Carson Aquatic Facility (includes all programs and classes, including Carson Tiger Sharks Swim Team and scheduled swim meets)

• Fuji Park Arena and Exhibit Hall (Baily Pond and Fuji Dog Park remain open)

• Marv Teixeira Pavilion at Mills Park

• Centennial Park, Pete Livermore Sports Complex and Governor’s Field (closed to all organized/permitted group sports activities. Includes all Youth Sports Association and sports tournaments)

• All restrooms without running water, soap and hand washing ability are closed

The following locations are closed for maintenance/repairs:

• Sonoma Park closed until March 29

• John Mankins Playground closed March 23-April 6

Despite these closures, Carson City remains committed to promoting safe, responsible outdoor recreation opportunities during this unprecedented time. Please check our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for upcoming fun and interactive virtual recreation opportunities to help keep you and your family active.