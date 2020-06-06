Carson City Parks and Recreation re-opening some facilities

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is re-opening of some recreation facilities and services.

Multipurpose Athletic Center (MAC) – 1860 Russell Way, opened Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but reservations are required.

Reservations can be made at http://www.carson.org/ccpr under “Reservation Request” and by clicking on “Recreation Quick Reserve.”

Reservations can also be made by phone at (775) 887-2339 or in person during operating hours. To make a reservation through a MAC membership or Punch Pass, call or visit in person.

To follow state guidelines and reduce gatherings, only three people will be allowed on a ½ court basketball court, four people on a pickleball court, and up to 10 people on the walking track at one time. Basketball games or pickleball rotations will not be permitted. A basketball court rental is $9 and pickleball court rental is $12 ($3 per person allowed on the reservation). Participants should bring all their own equipment, as basketballs, pickleballs and paddles will not be loaned out at this time. Restrooms will be available; however, changing areas will be closed. Additional social distancing measures will be in place.

Carson City Aquatic Facility, 841 N. Roop St. in Mills Park, opens Monday, but reservations are required.

Hours are Mondays-Fridays: 5:45 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:45a.m.-2 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

The 50-meter pool and Therapy Pool will be open and available to the public. Reservations can be made at http://www.carson.org/ccpr under “Reservations Request” and by clicking on “Recreation Quick Reserve.”

Reservations can also be made by calling (775) 887-2242 or in person during regular operating hours. Lanes can be reserved for lap swim only, one person per lane or up to three people per lane if they come from the same household.

A maximum of eight people will be allowed in the Therapy Pool at one time. Restrooms and showers will be available but access to lockers/changing areas will be closed. Please come and leave in your swim attire to reduce the number of people gathering and changing at the facility. Participants should bring all their own equipment, as fins, kickboards and other aqua fitness equipment will not be loaned out at this time. Water exercise classes will be offered in a later phase. Additional social distancing measures will be in place.

Carson City Community Center will open June 8. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Instructor led classes may resume as soon as individual instructors are ready and have the required social distancing measures in place.

Camp Carson

Camp Carson Summer Youth Program will begin Monday, June 29. Recreation staff will contact those who signed up on the waiting list, based on order of sign-up, to register for camp beginning next week.

Outdoor Recreation Facilities

Neighborhood Parks, trails, outdoor sport courts, skateparks, shooting facilities, archery range, golf course, and disc golf are all open with restrictions. Picnics and park gatherings with groups less than 50 people are allowed. Playgrounds and sports fields will remain closed at this time.

For information or questions, contact Dan Earp, recreation superintendent at djearp@carson.org or 775-283-7422, or visit http://www.carson.org/parksandrec.