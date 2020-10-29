Carson City Planning Commission moves to revoke asphalt plant permit

The Planning Commission began the process to revoke Tahoe Western Asphalt LLC’s special use permit.

The asphalt plant in east Carson City near the Lyon County border has been the focus of complaints from nearby Mound House residents for several years and has been shut down since late August when the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection issued a stop work order due to environmental permit violations.

The commission on Wednesday voted to serve Tahoe Western an order to show cause why its special use permit with the city should not be revoked. The hearing will likely be held at the commission’s January meeting when the public may be allowed to attend the meeting in person.

The action follows an investigation by staff that found the plant has violated several terms and conditions of its permit.

One condition requires the plant to comply with NDEP permitting, said Lee Plemel, director, Community Development. Another condition recently added to its permit requires the business to prevent odors from its manufacturing process from traveling beyond its property line, which the operator has not met. Finally, permits can be revoked if a business is found to be a public nuisance or detrimental to public health and safety.

“The odor has been a nuisance and been detrimental,” said Plemel.

The plant operator was not present and did not comment by phone, but one resident called in at the start of the meeting to encourage the commission to move forward with revocation of the plant’s permit.

“When he doesn’t operate the air is great,” said Matthew Wilkie, a Mound House home owner.

The commission also approved a special use permit for a new concrete batch plant and rock crushing operation on Ryan Way near the Carson City Airport. The business is a permitted use in General Industrial Airport with a special use permit.

R&K Ready Mixed Concrete LLC also plans to build 50-foot silos, five feet above the height allowed by code, which the commission approved with the condition that advertising on the silos is prohibited.

Most of the discussion concerned a condition that the business add a left-hand turn lane on Arrowhead Drive so its trucks and other vehicles don’t hold up traffic while they wait to turn on to Ryan Way.

The applicant argued that it was unfair to put all the costs to install the turn lane on the business, but city staff said the plant was expected to add the traffic that is triggering the need for it.