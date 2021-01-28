Carson City Planning Commission OKs middle school project

The Carson City Planning Commission on Wednesday approved the Eagle Valley Middle School expansion project, removing a condition that would have required the Carson City School District to contribute funding to make road improvements along East Fifth Street.

The condition, which potentially would have set a precedent for the district, was a concern for the Carson City School Board and the planning commission during both entities’ meetings this week.

There were 14 recommended conditions of approval for the special use permit, and the school district asked that No. 12 be removed. The condition stipulated the district pay a share of the cost to expand the East Fifth Street/Fairview Drive roundabout to lessen westbound traffic impact to Eagle Valley in the years ahead. The expected total cost of construction is 14.1%, not to exceed $32,250 of the total estimated price of $250,000. According to the condition, if the project weren’t approved within 10 years of the development agreement, the agreement would become null and void.

Superintendent Richard Stokes, calling into the meeting, thanked the city staff and traffic engineering firm Manhard Consulting for their accommodation toward the district.

“We have tried with a great deal of success in recent history with regard to managing the funds that we receive for the building and maintenance of our school buildings and every one of those dollars is precious to us,” Stokes said.

Earlier in the presentation, Mark Rotter of Manhard Consulting, traffic engineering consultant for the project, presented the details to the commissioners. He provided a brief history on the need to add onto the school’s current facilities, saying Eagle Valley is “busting at the seams” and while building another middle school would be the best solution, increasing the school’s current facilities now is more practical on the district’s available budget. Student population steadily is increasing, and Stokes said the current plan is to cap growth at about 950 students, with it now being a little more than 100 students shy of that sum.

As for traffic concerns, Manhard spent about three months analyzing impacts around the school, including access points along Fifth Street, Hells Bells Road and Carson River Road to help ensure a smoother flow. Manhard proposed a one-way flow through a new one-way access road to be built at Carson River Road onto the campus directing cars back onto Fifth Street and held a community meeting on Jan. 21 discussing the expansion project and heard concerns about traffic impacts along Fifth Street.

Commissioner Richard Perry asked whether adding recommendation 12 was a policy change in the city’s development requirements with the school district. Stephen Pottéy, senior project manager for Public Works, said it hadn’t, though it had required this of other developments in the area.

“The addition looks great, and it’s obviously very needed. … I would argue that the school district is not like any other development. It’s providing a service. It’s a policy decision and it’s a tough one.”

The project was approved 6-0 with Commissioner Nathaniel Killgore absent at the time of the vote.