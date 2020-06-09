Carson City primary election results

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election. Official results are not expected until June 19.

If the Carson City vote totals stand, Lori Bagwell would become Carson City’s first female mayor after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

Lisa Schuette will also become Ward 4 supervisor after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

In November, Maurice White will face Stacie Wilke-McCulloch for the Ward 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Registered Voters – 34,346

Ballots Cast – 10,758

Voter Turnout – 31.32%

School Trustee, District 2

Laurel Crossman 8,642 100%

School Trustee, District 5

Michael Walker 8,504 100%

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell 5,422 51.64%

Tod B. Jennings 1,596 15.20%

Nathaniel D. Killgore 592 5.64%

Jim Shirk 2,354 22.42%

Aaron Sims 535 5.10%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman 3,024 29.81%

Lorne Houle 576 5.68%

Maurice “Mo” White 3,381 33.33%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch 3,162 31.17%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch 1,785 17.55%

Lisa Schuette 6,808 66.94%

Michael Smith 1,578 15.51%