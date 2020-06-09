Carson City primary election results | NevadaAppeal.com
Carson City primary election results

Nevada Appeal staff report

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election. Official results are not expected until June 19. 

If the Carson City vote totals stand, Lori Bagwell would become Carson City’s first female mayor after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

Lisa Schuette will also become Ward 4 supervisor after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

In November, Maurice White will face Stacie Wilke-McCulloch for the Ward 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Registered Voters – 34,346

Ballots Cast – 10,758

Voter Turnout – 31.32%

School Trustee, District 2

Laurel Crossman      8,642   100%

School Trustee, District 5

Michael Walker       8,504   100%

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell  5,422   51.64%

Tod B. Jennings        1,596   15.20%

Nathaniel D. Killgore          592      5.64%

Jim Shirk        2,354   22.42%

Aaron Sims    535      5.10%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman    3,024   29.81%

Lorne Houle  576      5.68%

Maurice “Mo” White           3,381   33.33%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch      3,162   31.17%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch         1,785   17.55%

Lisa Schuette            6,808   66.94%

Michael Smith          1,578   15.51%

