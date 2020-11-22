Carson City real estate agents donate hundreds of pounds of pet food

Victoria Williams, right, Coldwell Banker Select managing broker, presents more than 435 pounds of pet food to Genevieve Frederick, left, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

Courtesy

Coldwell Banker Select real estate agents serving Northern Nevada delivered 435.8 pounds of pet food to Friends in Service Helping, or FISH, a Carson City-based social services organization and pet food provider site for Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

All donations received during Coldwell Banker’s pet food drive in October were split between Feeding Pets of the Homeless and the Nevada Humane Society Carson City.

“All of our agents support both of these great groups who take care of the animals who have no voices,” Victoria Williams, Coldwell Banker Select managing broker, said in a news release. “We like to provide for those in need through all of the charitable organizations in our beautiful Capital City.”

Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said the 435.8 pounds of pet food, valued at over $575, delivered to FISH will ensure many pets in Carson City will not go hungry this holiday season.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides pet food to homeless individuals and their pets locally, as well nationally. The non-profit also provides pet supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of homeless individuals across the United States, as well as crates for homeless shelters to encourage those with companion animals to come in from the cold.

For information, go to http://www.petsofthehomeless.org. People who are homeless and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless.