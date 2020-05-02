Carson City region reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total now 102

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported six new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 102, with 53 recoveries and one death, 48 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 80s

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 48 20 27 1 5 Douglas County 21 7 14 0 Lyon County 33 21 12 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 102 48 53 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms- No More Available Appointments

All appointments for the community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms have been booked. Thank you to everyone who called and scheduled an appointment. Testing begins May 5.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.