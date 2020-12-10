Carson City, region road fatalities down through November

Road fatalities are down through November across the region.

The exception is Churchill County where seven deaths have been reported compared to just five at this point a year ago.

In Carson City, there have been just two deaths from crashes compared to five at this point in 2019.

Douglas County also reported a decrease from eight to six deaths as did Lyon, which dropped from 11 to six, and Storey, where only one fatality was reported compared to two in 2019.

Neighboring Washoe County reports 45 deaths through November compared to 35 last year. Eleven of those were pedestrians and 12 bicyclists along with one moped rider.

Statewide, there have been 278 deaths so far compared to 264 in 2019. Of those, 74 were pedestrians and 50 motorcyclists.

There has been at least one fatality in each of Nevada’s 17 counties this year.

Office of Traffic Safety officials say 70 of those killed in vehicle crashes were unrestrained.