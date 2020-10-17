Carson City releases information ahead of President Trump’s Sunday rally

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with City departments and multiple agencies throughout the region in order to facilitate Sunday’s planned campaign rally hosted by the Carson City Airport’s Cactus Air Force, located at 2600 E. College Parkway.

There will be multiple street closures in the general vicinity of East College Parkway, along with adjacent side streets on Sunday, October 18, 2020, beginning 9:00 a.m. and through the duration of the event. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is urging those residents and visitors not attending Sunday’s campaign rally to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

For safety reasons, all Carson City public access shooting ranges will be closed on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Full refunds will be applied to reservations made for Sunday, October 18, 2020. Public range operations will resume Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Off-site parking and transportation to the event will be available at the Ormsby House parking garage, at 600 S Carson St. Buses will be providing transport to the event from the Ormsby House between approximately 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and returning between approximately 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On-site parking will be available in the parking lot located on East Nye Lane which can be accessed from Airport Road.

As a reminder from Carson City Health and Human Services, please exercise caution for any social gathering to limit the spread of COVID-19, if you are feeling sick stay home, wear face coverings, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, and limit contact with frequently touched surfaces or shared items.

For more information about COVID-19, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org.

For non-emergency questions related to COVID-19 for Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties call (775) 283–4789, Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Please give emergency vehicles right-of-way, honor CDC guidelines, and bring plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If you see something suspicious, say something, the dispatch non-emergency number is (775) 887-COPS (2677), call 9-1-1 for emergencies.