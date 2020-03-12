Update: Female in her 70s is Carson City’s first coronavirus case

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AP | NIAID-RML

Nicki Aaker, director of Carson City Health and Human Services, said at a press conference on Thursday that a female in her 70s has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 disease.

She recently traveled by plane from San Jose to Reno, returning on March 2. She is isolated at home. Her husband is also isolated and being monitored, Aaker said.

She was showing no symptoms when she traveled.

The woman called her healthcare provider to let them know she was sick. Aaker said, “she did everything right.”

PREVENT COVID-19 The best way to prevent COVID-19 is similar to preventing any respiratory illnesses: avoid exposure. We recommend everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cell phones. Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Use a tissue when opening doors or when using a shopping cart, gas pump, escalator or other common objects used by multiple people.

Original release:

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This is the first case reported in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

Hotline set up Carson City Health and HuWe developed a public hotline devoted to keeping the community up-to-date and informed on COVID-19. The hotline will service Douglas, Lyon and Storey County as well as Carson City residents. The line will be staffed Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and concerns. Hotline is staffed to answer all non-emergency questions related to COVID-19. The number is 775-283-4789 Questions to call:

· Questions about COVID-19

· If you are experiencing symptoms, PLEASE Stay home when you are sick. Call the number in the picture FIRST! For more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/

The test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation. The test results will be considered “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the CDC.

A press conference to be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. will be live streamed at https://www.carson.org/transparency/meeting- agendas-minutes-and-recordings and at https://www.facebook.com/CCHHS/.

Speaking at the conference will be Nicki Aaker, Director of Carson City Health and Human Services Sean Slamon, Carson City Emergency Manager