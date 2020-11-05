Carson City resident dies, Quad County area reports 1,999th COVID-19 case

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Carson City resident. CCHHS is also reporting 38 new cases and 23 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,999, with 1,783 recoveries and 29 deaths; 190 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 871 102 759 10 Douglas County 450 30 418 2 Lyon County 653 54 585 14 Storey County 25 4 21 0 TOTAL 1,999 190 1,783 26

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/6/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.