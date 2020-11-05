Carson City resident dies, Quad County area reports 1,999th COVID-19 case
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Carson City resident. CCHHS is also reporting 38 new cases and 23 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,999, with 1,783 recoveries and 29 deaths; 190 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|871
|102
|759
|10
|Douglas County
|450
|30
|418
|2
|Lyon County
|653
|54
|585
|14
|Storey County
|25
|4
|21
|0
|TOTAL
|1,999
|190
|1,783
|26
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|11/6/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.