Carson City resident in his 70s is Carson’s second coronavirus case

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting a third positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This is the third case reported in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

The patient is a male Carson City resident in his 70s. He had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case. His condition is stable, and he is self-isolating at his home.

Carson City Health and Human Services is contact tracing and monitoring the patient. We will not be releasing any additional details on the individual to protect his privacy. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve his community.

CCHHS continues to remind the public to take steps to protect themselves and others, including those most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19. This includes older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Put distance between yourself and others. Keep at least 6 feet between you and other people. Stay home as much as possible. Avoid shaking hands.

• Do not go to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

• If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.

• Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

o Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

o Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently.

For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is 775-283-4789.