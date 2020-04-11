Carson City road report for April 13 – 19, 2020

The following information applies to the period of April 13 – April 19:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Temporary single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd are possible all week. Intersections may include the following:

· Bulette Drive at Washington Street

· Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

· Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

· Phillips Street at Washington Street

· Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

· Sunset Way at Washington Street

· Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate.

· Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· 5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Airport Road will have flagger controlled single lane closures between Minonee Lane and US Hwy 50, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

· Eagle Station Lane will have shoulder work on the north side of the road between S. Carson Street and Silver Sage Drive, Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Fairview Drive will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between S. Carson Street and Kansas Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Mountain Street will have reduced lanes between Fleischmann Way and Caroline Street, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Ormsby Blvd may have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

· Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between 5th Street and William Street, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Roop Street will have single lane closures and narrowed lanes between Mallory Way and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Roop Street will have reduced lanes between Robinson Street and 2nd Street, Friday, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

· Washington Street may have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com