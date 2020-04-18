Carson City road report for April 20 to 26, 2020

The following information applies to the period of April 20-26:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Curry Street will be closed periodically between William Street and John Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· John Street will be closed periodically between N. Carson Street and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd are possible all week.

· Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate until further notice.

· Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Airport Road will have flagger-controlled single lane closures between Minonee Lane and U.S. Hwy 50, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

· Fairview Drive will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between S. Carson Street and Kansas Street, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Mountain Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Washington Street and Fleischmann Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· North Carson Street will have a single lane closure between Fleischmann Way and William Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Roop Street will have single lane closures and narrowed lanes between Mallory Way and Industrial Park Drive, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Timberline Drive will have flagger controlled single lane closures, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· U.S. 50 East will have single lane closures between Sherman Lane and Asphalt Drive, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes will be reduced in the morning hours, and westbound lanes will be reduced in the afternoon hours.

· Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Curry Street. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.