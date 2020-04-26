Carson City Road Report for April 27-May 3

The following information applies to the period of April 27-May 3:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed only in the southbound direction between US Hwy 50 and Woodside Drive, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The northbound direction will remain open.

Menlo Drive will be closed to through traffic between N. Lompa Lane and Airport Road, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd are possible all week.

Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have flagger controlled single lane closures between Minonee Lane and US Hwy 50, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Conestoga Drive will be reduced to a single lane near Sigstrom Drive, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hospitality way will be reduced to a single lane near N. Carson Street, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Washington Street and Fleischmann Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Timberline Drive will have flagger controlled single lane closures, Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Curry Street. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com