Carson City road report for April 6 to 12, 2020

The following information applies to the period of April 6-12:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Temporary single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd are possible all week. Intersections may include the following:

• Bulette Drive at Washington Street

• Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

• Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

• Phillips Street at Washington Street

• Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

• Sunset Way at Washington Street

Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate until further notice.

Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between S. Carson Street and Kansas Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ormsby Blvd may have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Roop Street will have single lane closures and narrowed lanes between Mallory Way and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saliman Road will have single lane restrictions in both directions between Depot Drive and Como Street, Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Street may have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com