Carson City Road Report for Aug. 24-30

The following information applies to the period of Aug 24 – Aug 30:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed in both directions to through traffic between US 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential and business access will be allowed. Limited business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

Coffee Drive will be closed between Rabe Way and Shriver Drive, Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed in both directions between 4th Street and 5th Street, Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday – Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Sherman Lane will be closed between Airport Road and Kit Sierra Way, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Carson City wide striping will be occurring overnight, Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

5th Street at the intersection Richmond Avenue may have traffic controls for sidewalk work, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.

5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.to 5 p.m. for utility work.

5th Street will have lane restrictions and detours in the westbound direction between Airport Road and Fairview Drive, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of drainage improvements.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and US 50, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline.

Curry Street will have lane restrictions and intersection closures between Musser Street and Robinson Street, Sunday, 6 a.m.to 4 p.m. for striping maintenance. Intersections will be opened once the paint dries.

Fairview Drive may have lane closures at the intersection of 5th Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for curb repair at the roundabout.

I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have shoulder closures, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of the new multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

Roop Street will have single lane closures at 5th Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saliman Road will have single lane restrictions in both directions between Little Lane and Como Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional:

· As part of the ongoing South Carson Street Project, detours and temporary service disruptions to JAC Transit Service will be occurring along Route 3 the week of Sept. 7. The area affected will be along Curry Street, west of Carson Street, between Clearview Drive and Koontz Lane. Several stops in the area will be closed. Additional information regarding alternative options and any updates will be provided as we approach the scheduled closure. Thank you for your understanding!

South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com:

South Carson Street from 5th Street to Stewart: one lane in each direction will be open, the cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock, flaggers as needed.

Stewart Street intersection at the Carson Street will be closed. Northbound traffic will have through access on the Stewart Street intersection on Friday, August 28 at the end of this week’s construction schedule.

Frontage Road is open to two – way traffic with temporary driveway closures.

South Carson Street Fairview to Clearview: one lane in each direction around-the-clock.

Construction is subject to weather conditions.