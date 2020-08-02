Carson City Road Report for Aug. 3-9

The following information applies to the period of Aug. 3-Aug. 9:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions to through traffic between US 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential and business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday – Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Minonee Lane and Woodside Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews begin construction of the waterline.

• US Highway 50 West will have single lane closures from Golf Course Drive to Spooner Summit in both directions, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enhance roadside drainage. Motorists are asked to drive at posted construction speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

SOUTH CARSON STREET PROJECT:

South Carson Street from 5th Street to Fairview one lane in each direction will be open, the cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock, flaggers as needed.

Stewart Street intersection at the Carson Street will be closed.

Frontage Road is open to two – way traffic with temporary driveway closures.

Fairview Drive at California Street to South Carson Street will be closed on August 6 in the afternoon with Roop to Colorado detour.

Colorado Street will be closed on August 4 in morning for grading work.

Colorado Street closed to roadway work August 6 during the morning hours.

South Carson Street at Clearview to Fairview: one lane in each direction, the cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock.

South Carson Street at Rhodes to Stewart: east side roadway work.

Construction is subject to weather conditions.