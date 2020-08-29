Carson City road report for Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2020

The following information applies to the period of Aug 31-Sept. 6:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

8th Street will be closed in both directions between S. Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Airport Road will be closed in both directions to through traffic between US 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday only, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential and business access will be allowed. Limited business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

Airport Road will be closed in the southbound direction only between Carmine Street and US 50, Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JAC service will be on detour. Limited business access will be allowed. Residential access will be allowed.

Champion Street will be closed at Airport Road, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for sidewalk replacement.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday – Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Sherman Lane will be closed between Airport Road and Kit Sierra Way, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Carson City wide striping will be occurring overnight, Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and US 50, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline.

I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have shoulder closures, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of the new multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

Menlo Drive, at the intersection of Airport Road, will have single lane flagger controls, Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additional:

As part of the ongoing South Carson Street Project, detours and temporary service disruptions to JAC Transit Service will be occurring along Route 3 Sept. 9, 10, and 11. The area affected will be along Curry Street, west of Carson Street, between Clearview Drive and Koontz Lane. Several stops in the area will be closed. Additional information regarding alternative options and any updates will be provided as we approach the scheduled closure. Thank you for your understanding!

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com