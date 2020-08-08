Carson City road report for August 10 to 16, 2020

Road report as of Aug. 6. The following applies to Aug 10-16:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions to through traffic between U.S. 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential and business access may be limited at times. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Clearview Drive will be closed to through traffic between S. Carson Street and Oak Street, Wednesday-Friday, all day.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline.

• Edmonds Drive will have shoulder closures in the northbound direction between Clearview Drive and Koontz Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drainage improvements.

• I-580 at the southbound Fairview Drive off ramp will have shoulder closures, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of the new multi-use path.

• Telegraph Street will have lane closures and parking restrictions between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway.

• U.S. Highway 50 East will have shoulder closures at Airport Road, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.