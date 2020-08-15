Carson City road report for August 17 to 23, 2020

Road Report as of Aug. 13. The following information applies to the period of Aug 17-23:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Mountain Street will be closed in both directions between Robinson Street and Spear Street, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

• Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Carson City wide striping will be occurring overnight, Sunday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

• 5th Street will have lane restrictions and detours in the westbound direction between Airport Road and Fairview Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of drainage improvements.

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and U.S. Highway 50, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline.

• Fairview Drive may have lane closures at the intersection of 5th Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for curb repair at the roundabout.

• I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have shoulder closures, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of the new multi-use path.

• Sherman Lane will have single lane closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com