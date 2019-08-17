Carson City Road Report for August 19-25

The following information applies to the period of August 19-25:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Little Lane will be closed between Stewart Street and Roop Street, Thursday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7:00am to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Stewart Street will be closed between Wright Way and 9th Street, Thursday-Friday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Tenth Street and Rhodes Street, Friday, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Stewart Street will have narrowed lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.