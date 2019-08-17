Carson City Road Report for August 19-25
The following information applies to the period of August 19-25:
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Little Lane will be closed between Stewart Street and Roop Street, Thursday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated
Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week
Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week
Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7:00am to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays
Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week
Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated
Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week
Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week
Stewart Street will be closed between Wright Way and 9th Street, Thursday-Friday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Tenth Street and Rhodes Street, Friday, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Stewart Street will have narrowed lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year
US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November
Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated
Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated
Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.