Carson City road report for December 14 to 20, 2020

Road report as of Dec. 10. The following applies to Dec. 14-20:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane will be closed in the westbound direction, Monday-Sunday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Viking Way may be closed between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing waterline work. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Saliman Road may have lane closures in the southbound direction between 5th Street and Little Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

U.S. 395 will have overnight lane restrictions at Mica Drive, Monday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for modifications to the traffic signal.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.